Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

