Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $353,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.23. 91,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

