Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,372. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.90. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

