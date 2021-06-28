CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

