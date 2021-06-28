CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CCJI traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 143.46 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.74. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.99).
About CC Japan Income & Growth
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.