CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCJI traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 143.46 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.74. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.99).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

