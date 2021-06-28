Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 392,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.10 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

