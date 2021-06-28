Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $887.55 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010494 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $887.55 million and approximately $165.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

