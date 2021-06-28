Celo Dollar Hits Market Cap of $51.40 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.40 million and $611,626.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,379,620 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

