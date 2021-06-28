CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

CX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

