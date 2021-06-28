CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.
CX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
