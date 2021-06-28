Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.