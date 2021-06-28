Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 111,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,912. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

