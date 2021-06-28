Cfra Boosts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$13.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lifted by Cfra from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.94.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.00. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.