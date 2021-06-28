Chain Guardians 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $352,784.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 37% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $352,784.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00662579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,204,077 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.