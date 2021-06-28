Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.