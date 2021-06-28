Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.44. 111,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,123. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$14.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

