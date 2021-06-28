CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

