CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$48.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

