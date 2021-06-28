Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.09. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

