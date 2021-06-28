Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Sell Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,434 ($44.87) on Friday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,442.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

