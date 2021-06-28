Citigroup Inc. Buys 58,358 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 366.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

