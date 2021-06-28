Citigroup Inc. Buys 85,320 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

SFM stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

