Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,107 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Morningstar worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $2,409,268.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,507,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,696 shares of company stock valued at $48,165,503. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

