Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,629 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

