Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $71.55 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

