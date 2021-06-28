Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.