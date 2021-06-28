City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

