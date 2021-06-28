ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 123,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.