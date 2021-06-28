ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 116.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $430.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

