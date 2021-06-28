ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

