ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

