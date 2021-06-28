Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 790,313 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,313 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $65,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

REZI stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.