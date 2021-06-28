Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $68,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 113.83.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

