Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,548,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of argenx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $313.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.30.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

