Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 38,143 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $60,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

NYSE:GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

