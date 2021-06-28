Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $73,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

NYSE:MLM opened at $359.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.81 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.