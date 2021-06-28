Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 478,000 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $57,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Covetrus stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

