Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 74,404 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.32% of Curtiss-Wright worth $64,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $122.08 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

