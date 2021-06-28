Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.62. Clene shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 451 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNN. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $392,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

