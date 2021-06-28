CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $959,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 448,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.