CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.19% of CNO Financial Group worth $133,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

