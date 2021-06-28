Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 233.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.