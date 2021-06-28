CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWBR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

CWBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 4,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,714. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

