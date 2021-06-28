Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 4,105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,287. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

