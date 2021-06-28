Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

COHU opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

