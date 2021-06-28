Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $81.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

