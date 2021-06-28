Color Platform (CLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $759.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $700,097.16 and $759.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

