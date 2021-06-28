Comparing Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) & Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elevate Credit and Fusion Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Elevate Credit
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Fusion Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Elevate Credit and Fusion Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Elevate Credit
|$465.35 million
|0.30
|$20.59 million
|$1.31
|2.95
|Fusion Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$39.27 million
|N/A
|N/A
Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.
Profitability
This table compares Elevate Credit and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Elevate Credit
|9.73%
|34.11%
|8.85%
|Fusion Acquisition
|N/A
|-68.38%
|-0.97%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
36.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Elevate Credit beats Fusion Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
About Fusion Acquisition
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
