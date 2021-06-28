Comparing Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) & Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Terminix Global and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Premier 3 5 6 0 2.21

Terminix Global presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Premier has a consensus price target of $38.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Terminix Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Premier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% Premier 15.10% 14.46% 8.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terminix Global and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.20 $551.00 million $0.95 51.43 Premier $1.30 billion 3.31 $130.36 million $2.41 14.60

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Premier. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Premier beats Terminix Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services. It is also involved in the provision of the ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services; SURPASS Collaborative service; STOCKD, an e-commerce platform; and PROVIDEGX program, which identifies supply sources for drugs that are on or may be at risk of being added to the national drug shortage list, or that are vulnerable to pricing volatility, as well as direct sourcing business. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, enable them manage a value-based care reimbursement model, and support their regulatory reporting framework; performance improvement collaborative; and consulting and insurance services. This segment's various PremierConnect domains include PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory, PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety, PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP, PremierConnect Operations, PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, and PREMIERCONNECT Clinical Decision Support domains. Premier, Inc. has a collaboration to develop a same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment model. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

