Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97.

