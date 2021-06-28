Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $107.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

